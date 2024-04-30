Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2192 (April 30, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams revisits a comment made by Kirby Smart at G-Day. Plus, DawgNation Connor Riley joins the show to recap the NFL Draft and discuss what Jaden Rashada can add to the Dawgs. Later, a look at how the NCAA is preparing to pay athletes.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart may have taken subtle jab at some coaching rivals

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some interesting comments from Kirby Smart on what made UGA’s spring game different from other spring games led by coaches who seemed to de-emphasize the full-contact elements of the sport.

15-minute mark: I discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles now seem to have some company in coveting former UGA players in the NFL draft.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at what could be the first steps toward college athletes being paid in ways other than just NIL.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.