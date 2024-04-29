Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2191 (April 29, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks ahead to 2025 and which Georgia Bulldogs could have their names called early. Brandon will also dive into the spring transfer portal and the moves that have happened so far. Later in the show UGA legend Jon Stinchcomb stops by to break down what the future could hold for UGA offensive tackle Earnest Greene and why Nick Saban wanted to take a jab at Amarius Mims. Finally, Brandon will take a look at Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska debut.

Georgia football podcast: UGA could be set up to dominate the 2025 NFL draft

Beginning of the show: A look at what early buzz around Carson Beck and other UGA players says about the current state of the program and perhaps explains how Jaden Rashada ended up at UGA.

15-minute mark: I discuss Christen Miller’s decision to stay at UGA after intially indicating a desire to transfer.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible example of the league losing ground in its ongoing competition with the Big Ten.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.