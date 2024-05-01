Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2193 (April 31, 2024) of the podcast, The newest Georgia Bulldog, transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada, has spoken out on social media about why he decided to come to Athens. Host Brandon Adams will break that down plus get former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm’s take on Rashada and the Dawgs quarterback room. Later in the show, Mike Griffith stops by to share his take on the NFL Draft and what could be for the Dawgs in the draft in 2025.

Georgia football podcast: Jaden Rashada used an important word to explain why he’s at UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at what Jaden Rashada says he hopes to get out of his time at UGA.

15-minute mark: I react to some odd comments from former FSU WR Keon Coleman about the Seminoles’ Orange Bowl loss to UGA.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at some other SEC headlines including some praise for one league team’s NIL system.

40-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.