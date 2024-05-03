DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I take a look at some odd comments from radio host Colin Cowherd about UGA quarterback Carson Beck.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s latest contract extension and why he’s worth the money he’s paid as the sport’s top coach.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some interesting comments from Rece Davis about Texas’ quarterback situation.

50-minute mark: I discuss UGA athletic director Josh Brooks’ contract and the continued aftermath of cheating allegations against a UGA baseball pitcher.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.