Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2196 (May 6, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will look at whether he thinks the move is warranted and why it is just the latest in a history of the Dawgs being slighted by the national media. Later in the show Jon Stinchcomb stops by to talk about why Carson Beck is already facing scrutiny and if he thinks that UGA should be preseason number one. Brandon will also touch on the results SEC teams got from the spring transfer portal window and why Spencer Rattler dropped in the NFL draft.

Georgia football podcast: National writer drops UGA from No. 1 spot in preseason top 25

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why UGA is no longer No. 1 in one writer’s preseason top 25 and a discussion about how UGA can prevent that from happening in reality once the season begins.

15-minute mark: I react to some of the continuing chatter around UGA quarterback Carson Beck.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility that Alabama could add a transfer that was rumored to be in the mix at UGA.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.