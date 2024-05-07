Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2197 (May 7, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides updates on UGA WR targets CJ Wiley, Travis Smith, and Thomas Blackshear. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, a rival SEC team has named their starting quarterback.

Georgia football podcast: UGA WR recruiting could be set to heat up

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A recruiting update on UGA’s top wide receivers targets including CJ Wiley, Travis Smith and Thomas Blackshear.

15-minute mark: I react to another national college football figure who is picking Ohio State over Georgia in his post-spring top 25.

20-minute mark: Former DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the freshmen earning early buzz and South Carolina’s new QB.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.