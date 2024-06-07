Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2219 (June 7, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes you through another major recruiting weekend. UGA legend Terrence Edwards will explain what players need to see during officials visits. Our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell has his latest intel on Georgia’s newest commit. Plus, what you need to know for UGA’s super regional against NC State.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at four-star WR CJ Wiley’s offical visit and other top prospects expected on campus this weekend.

10-minute mark: I react to some news that broke Thursday involving a transfer to UGA and a 2026 commit.

15-minute mark: I announce our DawgNation Invasion giveaway winner and discuss a couple UGA recruiting targets who dropped some hints about a possible decision.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the start of the NCAA Super Regionals -- including the Diamond Dawgs hosting NC State.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.