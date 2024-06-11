Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2221 (June 11, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams discusses UGA’s latest 2025 commit. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to break down the Diamond Dawgs historic season and what’s next for UGA football. Later, a preview the of College World Series.

Georgia football podcast: Another shrewd move by Kirby Smart pays off for UGA recruiting

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at four-star athlete Todd Robinson’s UGA commitment and one of the Bulldogs assistant coaches getting some credit for influencing the decision.

15-minute mark: I discuss the Diamond Dawgs’ loss to NC State that ended UGA’s baseball season one game short of a trip to the College World Series.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some clarity on a 2026 prospect’s recruitment after a surprising commitment to UGA last week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.