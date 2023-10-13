Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will love Kirby Smart’s locker room speech after Kentucky game

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2052 (Oct. 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said in celebration of UGA’s 51-13 win vs. Kentucky last Saturday night.

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is famous for his fiery locker room speeches, and Smart delivered another fun one after Saturday’s win vs. Kentucky. I’ll share some of what he said on today’s show, and explain why Smart’s message highlighted some aspects of the Bulldogs’ performance that weren’t necessarily top of mind for many fans and media.

15-minute mark: I discuss another national media member touting UGA tight end Brock Bowers for the Heisman Trophy and discuss the rare category of all-time greats that Bowers is putting himself in the company of as he continues to produce prolific stat lines.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

30-minute mark: Former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show to preview the Dawg Bowl event next week -- which will be streamed on DawgNation and will raise money for Parkinson’s and Chron’s Disease research.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the latest on four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, who’s announcing his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.