Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,917 (April 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said about UGA’s ongoing quarterback competition after the Bulldogs completed a scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s latest QB comments make G-Day more interesting.

Beginning of the show: Georgia held a scrimmage Saturday and that provided more data for UGA coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to consider as they prepare to choose a starting quarterback. According to Smart’s comments, it appears Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff might have used their experience in the program to distance themselves a bit from Gunner Stockton, who’s only entering his second year with the Bulldogs.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what else can be assumed based on Smart’s statements and why G-Day on April 15 will provide an entertaining glimpse at the Bulldogs’ future at the position.