Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,915 (March 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith said on the Pat McAffee Show about how Coach Kirby Smart has propelled UGA to the success it has enjoyed in recent seasons.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star explains the secret to Kirby Smart’s success

Beginning of the show: Georgia has enjoyed a level of success few college programs could match in recent seasons, and one of the players who’s been a catalyst for many of those wins, outside linebacker Nolan Smith, has been recently speaking out about how the Bulldogs have gotten it done. It should perhaps be unsurprising that Smith gives much of the credit to UGA coach Kirby Smart.

I’ll share on today’s show what Smith said on that topic during an interview this week on the Pat McAffee Show.