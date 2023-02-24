Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,890-92 (Feb. 22-24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the challenge of replacing Broderick Jones on the Bulldogs offensive line might be more difficult than it appears, some looming questions for UGA’s quarterback competition and why linebacker Smael Mondon is perhaps the SEC’s most underrated player.

Georgia football podcast: Thoughts on the QBs and some attention for an underrated player

These are the pre-recorded vacation shows for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Feb. 22-25).

Feb. 22: One task for UGA that will be harder than it looks