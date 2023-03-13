Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,903 (March 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the Bulldogs’ transition on offense -- including welcoming new coordinator Mike Bobo ranks as the program’s top offseason storyline.

Georgia football podcast: No denying UGA’s top offseason storyline

Beginning of the show: Georgia begins spring practice Tuesday, and the Bulldogs have plenty of intriguing storylines to sort through over the next few weeks as they pursue a third-straight national championship. However, nothing for program will be more important than maintaining the offensive success that was established over the last three seasons by former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who departed this season for the Baltimore Ravens.

I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.