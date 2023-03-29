Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,914 (March 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why doubters might be hard to come by for Georgia this season as it chases a third straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: UGA might have to look harder to find doubters in 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia wasn’t the preseason favorite last year when it won its second straight national championship and some of the skepticism that existed around the program seemed to fuel the Bulldogs pursuit of success. Unfortunately, what worked last year might not be an option this year.

I’ll talk on today’s show about why the mood around UGA is different this season now that it stands as the clear favorite to win another title and how the program is attempting to respond to the need for a different motivational ploy.