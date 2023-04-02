Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,916 (March 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest rumors and reports from UGA spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: A roundup of rumors and reports from UGA spring practice

Beginning of the show: Georgia is in the midst of a spring practice that could lay the foundation for a third straight national championship for the Bulldogs, and UGA fans are eager to hear anything they can from the team about who is emerging as a possible playmaker this season. With that in mind, I’ll share on today’s show some of the rumors and reports coming out of Athens lately.

15-minute mark: I’ll discuss some good and bad news involving five-star UGA recruiting targets.