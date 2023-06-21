Georgia football podcast: UGA WRs have chance to end silly narrative in 2023
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, June 19, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is still perceived to have wide receivers that are inferior to much of its top competition despite the fact that the Bulldogs productivity at the position fares well in most comparisions.
I’ll talk on today’s show on why this narrative persists -- even with evidence to the contrary -- and how this year’s Bulldogs wide receivers, a group currently touted as possibly the best in the SEC, have a chance to alter the perception of the program.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the latest news with the Bulldogs.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a wild recruiting story involving a quarterback committed to Florida who flipped to Ole Miss.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.