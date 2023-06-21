Georgia football podcast: UGA WRs have chance to end silly narrative in 2023

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,970 (June 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s touted group of wide receivers have a chance to redefine the way people think about the position at UGA.

Georgia football podcast: UGA wide receivers have chance to end silly narrative in 2023

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, June 19, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia is still perceived to have wide receivers that are inferior to much of its top competition despite the fact that the Bulldogs productivity at the position fares well in most comparisions.