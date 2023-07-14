clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,988 (July 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia will have an opportunity with this year’s game against Florida to strike another serious blow to a hated rival.

Georgia football podcast: UGA might have higher stakes in rivalry game than it appears

Beginning of the show: At first glance, there isn’t much to talk about with Georgia’s 2023 schedule. The Bulldogs appear destined to be heavy favorites in almost every game. However, a closer inspection reveals there could be more at stake in some games than it initially appears -- including the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida. I’ll explain on today’s show why some recent media narratives around second-year Gators coach Billy Napier provide an opportunity for UGA to make sure it maintains the significant edge its enjoyed over Florida in recent seasons.

15-minute mark: I discuss Aaron Murray’s attempted defense of the Bulldogs’ schedule.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share the latest news involving UGA’s 2024 class.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of Day 1 of the league’s media days on Monday from Nashville -- which will feature LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

