Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2051 (Oct. 11, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one of Georgia’s most prominent recent critics in the national media has suddenly changed his tune about his perception of the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s harshest critics has changed his tune

Beginning of the show: Georgia earned its fair share of criticism after a 5-0 start that featured a handful of slow starts and a couple of wins that were closer than the so-called experts thought they should be. However, the narrative seems to have changed some after UGA blasted previously-unbeaten Kentucky last week 51-13. I’ll share an example from a prominent voice in the national media who seems to have flip-flopped on his take about UGA in the span of a week.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s response to Mark Stoops’ claims about the Dawgs’ NIL prowess.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to look at the Bulldogs’ recent success -- including thoughts on Carson Beck, Brock Bowers and a humorous story about Smart’s evolution as a coach.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines a preview of some of the weekend’s top national games including former UGA assistant Dan Lanning trying to earn a signature win at Washington.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.