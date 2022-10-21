Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,804 (Oct. 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm recently said about how UGA prepares for upcoming opponents such as the difficult stretch the Bulldogs will face in coming weeks.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star reveals ‘secret’ about UGA game prep

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is steadfast in his belief that optimum performance requires being focused on what’s happening at a given moment, and not thinking too much about what’s taken place in the past or expected to occur in the future. Yet Smart also said this week that his team was working some on “future opponents” as it rests up during its bye week ahead of next Saturday’s showdown against Florida.

How does UGA manage to accomplish both those goals simultaneously? Former Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm recently revealed Smart’s “secret” to getting that done, and we’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.