Georgia football podcast: National media shows hypocrisy when discussing UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,807 (Oct. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some media members might be a bit hypocritical about how they’ve discussed the Bulldogs this year compared to recent seasons.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is ranked No. 1, but apparently not everyone thinks that status is justified. I’ll talk on today’s show about a growing number of voices touting Ohio State and why the logic used to make the case for the Buckeyes might reveal some hypocrisy.
10-minute mark: I’ll discuss why the lingering injuries for wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive tackle Jalen Carter present a potential problem for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview Saturday’s showdown between the Dawgs and Gators.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reports of more bad news for Texas A&M and a UGA defensive star earning some attention from a coveted national award.
45-minute mark: I address the growing possibility that the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party might leave its longtime home in Jacksonville based on a joint statement issued by UGA and Florida on Monday.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.