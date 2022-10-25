Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,807 (Oct. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some media members might be a bit hypocritical about how they’ve discussed the Bulldogs this year compared to recent seasons.

Georgia football podcast: National media shows hypocrisy when discussing UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is ranked No. 1, but apparently not everyone thinks that status is justified. I’ll talk on today’s show about a growing number of voices touting Ohio State and why the logic used to make the case for the Buckeyes might reveal some hypocrisy.

10-minute mark: I’ll discuss why the lingering injuries for wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive tackle Jalen Carter present a potential problem for the Bulldogs.