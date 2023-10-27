Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2061 (Oct. 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why two young UGA outside linebackers -- Marvin Jones Jr. and Damon Wilson -- could be emerging at the perfect time as the Bulldogs prepare to begin their most crucial stretch of the season.

Georgia football podcast: A couple of UGA’s young stars could be ‘ascending’ at the right time

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s defense has faced some pointed questions throught the season’s first seven games as the unit has, at times, appeared to be less reliable than the reputation it carved for itself during back-to-back national championship seasons in 2021-22.

However, UGA remains, statistically-speaking, one of the most successful defenses in the country, and there’s reason to believe an even better level of play is possible in the coming weeks.

On today’s show, I’ll highlight a couple players who could help that breakthrough happen.

15-minute mark: I share audio of Kirby Smart’s thoughts on the emerging controversy involving alleged sign stealing at Michigan.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley makes a rare, and surprising, appearance for a second-straight day to pinch hit for Mike Griffith, who was sick.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some thoughts on SEC teams in desperate need of wins this Saturday.

50-minute mark: I discuss why the next month could prove to be exciting for UGA quarterback Carson Beck.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.