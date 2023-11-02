Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2065 (Oct. 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA is still the scariest team in college football.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s why UGA’s still the scariest team in college football

Beginning of the show: Georgia began the season with a lackluster series of performances that perhaps got some of its competition hoping the Bulldogs wouldn’t be as focused as they wre in either of their two national championship seasons, but after a dominant win vs. Florida it appears UGA is back focused on what Kirby Smart is calling the team’s mission.

I’ll explain on today’s show why that level of commitment ought to scare the teams standing in the Dawgs’ way.

15-minute mark: I discuss some of the early buzz around UGA’ showdown with Missouri.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at the teams in the league and beyond that can claim to be legitimate national championship contenders.

55-minute mark: I share a brief clip of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s rant against a fan during his call-in show that went viral this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.