Georgia football podcast: UGA can accomplish rare feat vs. Kentucky
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,824 (Nov. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA could do something Saturday that few SEC teams have done in recent seasons.
Beginning of the show: Georgia will try to do something on Saturday no other SEC team has done in nearly two years when it attempts to win a conference game on the road in consecutive weeks. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about that rare accomplishment, and explain why it prove to be more evidence of the special nature of this UGA team.
15-minute mark: I share some high praise from Kentucky’s defensive coordinator Stetson Bennett and share a stat that shows how Bennett is contributing to a level of dominance on both sides of the ball that few teams across college football seem able to match.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to preview Saturday’s game vs. the Wildcats.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility that Lane Kiffin could be ready to bolt for another job.
50-minute mark: I discuss defensive tackle Jalen Carter being named a semifinalists for the Outland Trophy and share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart from this week discussing what Carter provides the Bulldogs defense.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.