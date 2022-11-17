Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,824 (Nov. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA could do something Saturday that few SEC teams have done in recent seasons.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can accomplish rare feat vs. Kentucky

Beginning of the show: Georgia will try to do something on Saturday no other SEC team has done in nearly two years when it attempts to win a conference game on the road in consecutive weeks. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about that rare accomplishment, and explain why it prove to be more evidence of the special nature of this UGA team.

15-minute mark: I share some high praise from Kentucky’s defensive coordinator Stetson Bennett and share a stat that shows how Bennett is contributing to a level of dominance on both sides of the ball that few teams across college football seem able to match.