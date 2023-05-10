Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,938 (May 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy said recently about the seemingly growing gap between the Crimson Tide and Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst shares take on UGA that Alabama fans will hate

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Alabama fans are hoping their distinguished history during the Nick Saban Era can offer protection from the rise of Kirby Smart at Georgia. But after two straight national championships for UGA, and disappointing regular season for the Crimson Tide in 2022, it appears the Bulldogs might’ve put some distance between themselves and Alabama.