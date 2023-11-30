Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2085 (Nov. 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA great David Pollack said about the coaching comparison between Kirby Smart and Nick Saban ahead of Saturday’s SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack explains why UGA is ‘better coached team’ than Alabama

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia great David Pollack joined DawgNation Daily Tuesday to share his thoughts on the upcoming SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama, and some of Pollack’s comments drew a lot of attention. Particularly, the notion that, as Pollack sees it, Kirby Smart has the coaching advantage over Nick Saban in Saturday’s game.

I’ll discuss on today’s show how Smart can prove that against the Crimson Tide.

15-minute mark: I share the reaction from a top recruit and one of the Bulldogs’ key leaders regarding Fran Brown leaving the UGA to become Syracuse head coach.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a surprising coaching hire by Arkansas.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.