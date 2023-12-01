Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2086 (Nov. 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner once said about UGA as a recruit, and why that demonstrates how Georgia, and the program Turner eventually signed with, Alabama, have evolved in recent years.

Georgia football podcast: A reminder about what top Alabama player once said about UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has dominated college football over the last two years, but of course, that new standard of excellence wasn’t always the case. For years prior to the Bulldogs breakthrough in 2021, it had been Alabama that had hoarded more than its fair share of success -- much to the chagrin of UGA fans.

The most frustrated aspect of the Crimson Tide’s dominance was the way the success seemed to compound on itself. Alabama’s penchant for winning kept enticing more good players to enroll there because they wanted to be part of the trend.

On today’s show, I look back on a recruiting battle from 2020 that demonstrates that point, and explain why the narrative has changed as of late.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA running back Kendall Milton’s recent emergence and share a comment from Milton that DawgNation will love in which Milton describes the physical nature of the Bulldogs’ practices this week.

25-minute mark: Former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest transfer portal rumors involving some of the league’s quarterbacks.

50-minute mark: CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler joins the show to describe his feelings about calling the final game for the SEC on his network.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.