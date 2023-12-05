Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2088 (Dec. 4, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s being said about Georgia’s offense after sputtering at times in a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst has questions for UGA offense after loss to Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia had been one of the most high-powered offenses in the country this season, but that explosiveness was in short supply for much of the night Saturday in a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. The defeat, which snapped the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak, also ended UGA’s hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff and its pursuit of a third straight national championship.

Given the high stakes nature of the loss, it’s natural that big questions are going to be asked about what went wrong, and so far, much of the inquisition has focused on the offensive side of the ball.

I’ll share my thoughts on that topic on today’s show and also share the opinion of an SEC Network analyst, whose point of view seems to reflect the feelings of many UGA fans.

15-minute mark: I talk about the need of Dawg fans to endure an upcoming news cycle that could be briefly unpleasant as some Georgia players consider their options regarding possibly opting out of the upcoming Orange Bowl against Florida State or potentially entering the transfer portal.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss the College Football Playoff field, the controversy regarding Florida State’s exlusion and what Kirby Smart said in defense of UGA’s case of being one of the “best four.”

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and express some gratitude for two great years from the Bulldogs.