Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,795 (Oct. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia great -- and ESPN analyst -- David Pollack said on a recent podcast about UGA’s state of mind after lackluster performances in each of the last two weeks.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack shares 3 concerns for ‘sleepwalking’ UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia hasn’t played up to expectations in either of the last two weeks and opinions have varied about what that means for the Bulldogs. An example of that could be found this week in an exchange on an ESPN podcast between host Rece Davis and former UGA great David Pollack.

Davis said he wasn’t bothered by UGA’s recent struggles, but Pollack’s analysis was a bit more critical. I’ll share more of what they said on today’s show and address the issues that Pollack says he’s noticed.