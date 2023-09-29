Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,041 (Sept. 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said in response to Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s assessment of the Georgia-Auburn rivalry earlier this week.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks candidly about whether he hates Auburn

Beginning of the show: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze had some odd comments earlier this week about how he views his team’s rivalry with Georgia, and on Tuesday night Georgia’s Kirby Smart was given a chance to respond to what Freeze said.

I’ll discuss his comments on today’s show and explain why Smart possibly said what he did.

15-minute mark: I share the latest information on some of the Bulldogs’ key injuries.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an early preview of some of Week Five’s most important games.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.