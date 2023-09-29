Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,043 (Sept. 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia safety Javon Bullard said on social media -- hinting at a possible healthy return for Saturday afternoon’s game at Auburn.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s top players shares hopeful message before Auburn game

Beginning of the show: Georgia has dealt with its share of injuries so far this season, but there’s evidence that one of the Bulldogs’ top players could perhaps be ready to return.

UGA safety Javon Bullard suggested as much Thursday night on Instagram, and on today’s show, I’ll discuss what his return could mean for the Dawgs.

10-minute mark: I discuss how Auburn seems intent to pull out all stops to make the atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium as intense as possible, and I talk about how UGA is likely to handle it.

15-minute mark: I address whether Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s previous success against Kirby Smart has any impact on Saturday’s game.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the other top games around the league this weekend.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.