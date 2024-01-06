Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2109 (Jan. 3, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia tight end Brock Bowers’ career will be remembered now that Bowers has officially declared for the NFL draft.

Georgia football podcast: Celebrating the great legacy of Brock Bowers at UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Beginning of the show: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will be remembered as one of the greatest players in program history, and among the best to ever play his position in college football as well. I’ll discuss his legacy on today’s show now that Bowers has made it official -- as he was expected to do -- that he’ll forgo his senior season at UGA and enter the NFL draft.

15-minute mark: I’ll discuss the news as it was understood at time of recording that cornerback Julian Humphrey was planning to enter the transfer portal.

20-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to discuss what it feels like to play in a memorable Rose Bowl -- much like the one that took place earlier this week between Alabama and Michigan.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on the league’s teams and how they’re managing the transfer portal.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.