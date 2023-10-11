Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2050 (Oct. 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia tight end Brock Bowers can become even more valuable for UGA’s offense as other playmakers thrive because of the attention Bowers receives from opposing defenses.

Georgia football podcast: One way Brock Bowers can become even more valuable for UGA

Beginning of the show: There’s been a handful of prominent voices around college football who have recently compared Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan.

Statements like those obviously put Bowers in elite company, and on today’s show I examine the analogy further by suggesting that if Bowers truly is a Jordan-like figure for the Bulldogs offense, then the best way to to demonstrate that is by helping cultivate UGA’s own version of Scottie Pippen as well.

I’ll also explain why wide receiver RaRa Thomas might be the Dawgs’ best bet to fill such a role.

15-minute mark: I discuss the interesting coaching tactics that UGA coach Kirby Smart used to get the most out of the Bulldogs defense against Kentucky.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a handful of teams around the league arguably playing “must-win” games on Saturday.

50-minute mark: I discuss some odd commentary from Kentucky coach Mark Stoops about UGA allegedly “buying” players.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.