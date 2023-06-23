Georgia football podcast: A realistic assessment of the pressure Carson Beck’s facing in 2023

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,971 (June 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the pressure Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s facing in 2023.

Georgia football podcast: A realistic assessment of the pressure facing Carson Beck’s facing in 2023

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, June 22, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia is set to introduce a new starting quarterback in 2023, and all indications are that it’s likely to be Carson Beck. Beck, to his credit, has acknowledged that, if the job is indeed his, then he’ll have big shoes to fill as he seeks to replace two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.