Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have questions as Carson Beck addresses upcoming decision

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are on pins and needles in hopes of hearing news that quarterback Carson Beck will return to the Bulldogs in 2024, but Beck told reporters this weekend that the decision about whether to stay at UGA or move on to the NFL is one that he hasn’t made yet. I’ll discuss what that means for the Dawgs on today’s show, and I’ll address some other news items from the weekend -- including Dylan Raiola’s official visit to Nebraska and former five-star defensive back AJ Harris becoming another high-profile entrant into the transfer portal.

15-minute mark: I’ll discuss what’s to like about the Bulldogs’ new defensive backs coach.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin making some aggressive moves in the transfer portal.

55-minute mark: I celebrate UGA tight end Brock Bowers joining rare company -- along with David Pollack and Herschel Walker -- as a three-time All-American with the Dawgs.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.