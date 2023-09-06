Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,025 (Sept. 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said in response to some criticism Carson Beck received after a slow beginning to his first college start on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart laughs at Carson Beck’s critics

Beginning of the show: Some observers have wondered what to make of a slightly slow start for new Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on Saturday against UT-Martin, but UGA coach Kirby Smart finds any criticism of Beck -- who settled in nicely before exiting the game with the outcome well in hand in the third quarter on Saturday -- humorous based on his response to a question about Beck in Monday’s press conference.

I’ll discuss more on Beck’s debut and Smart’s evalution of it on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss Duke’s surprising win vs. Clemson.

15-minute mark: I share some strong commentary from Smart on a strategic error UGA made near the end of the first half Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an early preview of Texas-Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.