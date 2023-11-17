Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2075 (Nov. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said near the end of the broadcast of Saturday’s win for the Bulldogs against Ole Miss about quarterback Carson Beck.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit heaps praise on Carson Beck

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has produced an impressive season thus far, and Beck’s feats drew the attention of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit -- who was one of the broadcasters for the Bulldogs’ 52-17 win vs. Ole Miss on Saturday night.

I’ll explain on today’s show why Herbstreit’s compliments for Beck also could apply to the entire UGA ofense, which appears to be hitting its stride at the exact right time.

15-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing how the Bulldogs keep their focus on this week’s game vs. Tennessee after clinching the SEC East last week.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview Saturday’s game vs. the Vols.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what’s next for Texas A&M and Mississippi State, the two programs in the league that have started coaching searches.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.