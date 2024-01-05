Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2108 (Jan. 2, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA fans reacted to what was arguably the best tandem of Playoff semifinal games in CFP history.

Georgia football podcast: UGA left wondering what might’ve been after classic Playoff games

Beginning of the show: Georgia was forced into the role of spectator Monday night for the College Football Playoff semifinal games, and while it was perhaps a small consolation, the UGA fans that tuned in were treated to what might have been the best tandem of games in the 10-year history of the event.

Of course, the Bulldogs would’ve rather seen themselves in one of those games, but Alabama’s overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl and the back-and-forth slugfest that saw Washington prevail over Texas in the Sugar Bowl certainly provided plenty of fodder for conversation.

I’ll discuss the key takeaways from the two CFP semifinal games on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey moving on to the NFL, and the void he’ll leave behind with the Dawgs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest news around Georgia -- including the final days of the open transfer portal window and the remaining NFL draft decisions.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.