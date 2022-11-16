Georgia football podcast: 3 concerns for UGA after being ranked No. 1 again
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,823 (Nov. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some possible concerns for Georgia after the Bulldogs were once again ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is No. 1 according to the College Football Playoff selection committee and seemingly by a wide margin. However, is it fair to say a clear path back toward the national championship comes with some built-in pressure? I’ll talk more about that idea on today’s show, and explain why UGA might have the right level of leadership to stay on track.
15-minute mark: I share some candid thoughts from UGA coach Kirby Smart on the current performance of the Bulldogs offensive line after the unit was names as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the CFP top 25 and an opinion on Auburn’s coaching search.
End of show: I award a funny Golden Shoe involving former UGA coach Mark Richt and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.
