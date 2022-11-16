Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,823 (Nov. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some possible concerns for Georgia after the Bulldogs were once again ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Georgia football podcast: 3 concerns for UGA after being ranked No. 1 again

Beginning of the show: Georgia is No. 1 according to the College Football Playoff selection committee and seemingly by a wide margin. However, is it fair to say a clear path back toward the national championship comes with some built-in pressure? I’ll talk more about that idea on today’s show, and explain why UGA might have the right level of leadership to stay on track.