Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2076 (Nov. 15, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia moving back to the spot fans have grown accustomed to seeing the Bulldogs occupy -- the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff top 25 -- when the latest rankings were released Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: The biggest reason UGA deserves the No. 1 ranking

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have gotten used to seeing UGA on top of the college football rankings in recent years, but the Bulldogs had to wait a couple weeks to climb to the top of the College Football Playoff top 25.

However, that wait ended Tuesday night when UGA -- fresh off its second-straight win vs. a ranked opponent -- climbed to the top spot, leapfrogging previous No. 1 Ohio State in the process.

It’s easy to assume that the recent streak of quality wins, including a blowout of previously top-10 ranked Ole Miss last Saturday, was the boost UGA needed to jump up to No. 1. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why there is an even better reason to put the Bulldogs at No. 1.

15-minute mark: I address the mood around the Dawgs and Tennessee ahead of Saturday’s game.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressing some rumored interest in the Texas A&M job.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.