Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2089 (Dec. 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Colorado coach Deion Sanders said about his alma mater, Florida State, and Georgia missing out on the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: Deion Sanders says UGA has biggest gripe for missing Playoff

Beginning of the show: There’s been an intense debate raging among college football fans since the Playoff field was announced on Sunday. For most, the discussion has centered around Alabama earning the No. 4 spot in the rankings ahead of 13-0 Florida State, which won the ACC championship Saturday night, becoming the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the College Football Playoff in the process.

However, one of the Seminoles’ most famous former players says it’s Georgia, and not FSU, that has the biggest gripe for not making the Playoff.

I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA quarterback Brock Vandagriff entering the transfer portal.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a College Football Playoff conspiracy theory from radio host Dan Patrick.

50-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Tavarres King joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.