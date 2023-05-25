Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola’s commitment suggests bad news ahead for UGA’s rivals
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,949 (May 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why five-star quarterback -- and the nation’s No. 1 recruit -- Dylan Raiola’s status as a Georgia commit creates a series of problems for the Bulldogs’ competitors and rivals.
Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola’s commitment suggests bad news ahead for UGA’s rivals
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has won the last two national championships by playing a particular brand of football that leaned heavily on toughness -- especially on defense. This style has allowed some UGA rivals and competitors to draw a distinction between themselves and the Bulldogs because of dynamic quarterback play.
Yet five-star quarterback, and the country’s top recruit, Dylan Raiola’s recent pledge to UGA suggests that Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has sights set on conquering that frontier as well and building an offense that truly matches the impact of his dominant defenses.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I weigh in on a hypothetical debate that emerged in recent days comparing LSU’s 2019 national championship offense with UGA’s 2021 defense.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a new project outside Neyland Stadium that could benefit Tennessee.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.