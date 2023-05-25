Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,949 (May 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why five-star quarterback -- and the nation’s No. 1 recruit -- Dylan Raiola’s status as a Georgia commit creates a series of problems for the Bulldogs’ competitors and rivals.

Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola’s commitment suggests bad news ahead for UGA’s rivals

Beginning of the show: Georgia has won the last two national championships by playing a particular brand of football that leaned heavily on toughness -- especially on defense. This style has allowed some UGA rivals and competitors to draw a distinction between themselves and the Bulldogs because of dynamic quarterback play.