Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,936 (May 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman jokingly said about being a Florida graduate after selecting so many former Bulldogs players in the last two NFL drafts.

Georgia football podcast: Eagles GM makes funny joke about Florida after NFL draft

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, May 1, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Much has been made of the Philadelphia Eagles interest in former Georgia players over the last two years. However, what some might not be aware of is that the architect of the recent acquisition of former Bulldogs, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, is a graduate of UGA’s hated rival, Florida. Roseman recently joked about not being popular with Gators fans right now, and I’ll discuss that topic and share what Roseman said on today’s show.