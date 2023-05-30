Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,955 (May 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a discussion from ESPN television last week that framed the ultimate question ahead of the upcoming season: Can UGA win the national championship again?

Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality explains why UGA’s poised to win national championship again

Beginning of the show: A new college football season always brings new questions, but for the last two years much of the sport has been dominanted by the same question: Can anyone stop Georgia?