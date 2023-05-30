Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality explains why UGA’s poised to win national championship again
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,955 (May 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a discussion from ESPN television last week that framed the ultimate question ahead of the upcoming season: Can UGA win the national championship again?
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode from Friday, May 26, 2023.
Beginning of the show: A new college football season always brings new questions, but for the last two years much of the sport has been dominanted by the same question: Can anyone stop Georgia?
This week, to mark 100 days prior to the start of the season, ESPN’s morning show, Get Up, discussed the outlook for the Bulldogs and addressed whether UGA could make history this season with a third straight national championship.
I’ll share what was said on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I react to an interesting comment from UGA president Jere Morehead that suggests the SEC isn’t as close as some thought to reaching agreement on a new scheduling model.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share thoughts on recent UGA commits and predict what might happen next for the Bulldogs’ 2024 class.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a funny series of tweets from Auburn and Ole Miss after the Tigers bragged about a new landmark that recently opened near the university.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.