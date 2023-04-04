Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,918 (April 4, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said about Carson Beck’s chances of emerging as UGA’s starting quarterback and his prospects for success if he’s in that role for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst raves about Carson Beck’s potential in UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Carson Beck is destined to emerge as Georgia’s starting quarterback and this season will likely be a springboard to eventual NFL success for him according to comments from ESPN analyst Greg McElroy in a recent podcast. I’ll share what McElroy had to say on today’s show and discuss what Beck’s decision not to transfer also says about the culture in place at UGA.

15-minute mark: I address how recent running back injuries have created an opportunity for Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson to demonstrate their capabilities this spring and what the duo is doing to take advantage of that.