Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2081 (Nov. 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where the Bulldogs stand after being No. 1 once again in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings this week with Georgia Tech looming on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN raves as ‘unstoppable’ UGA remains atop CFP rankings

Beginning of the show: Georgia was once again ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 -- which came on Tuesday night -- but more importantly, the Bulldogs appear to be playing their best football as the regular season draws to a close on Saturday against Georgia Tech with the SEC championship showdown with Alabama looming on the following Saturday.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what the current outlook for UGA is and share what some prominent ESPN analysts said about the Dawgs this week as well.

I’ll also react to FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt’s list of the three teams he thinks could challenge UGA in the College Football Playoff.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from Georgia Tech coach Brent Key hyping the rivalry game with UGA.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee perhaps surprisingly remaining in the CFP top 25, and Washington finally leapfrogging into the top four over Florida State.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners, share the Gator Hater Updater and wish a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in and around DawgNation.