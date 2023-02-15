Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,885 (Feb. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA can further distance itself from its hated rival, Florida, this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can strike a major blow to hated rival in 2023

NOTE: The news that Todd Monken was leaving to become Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator broke near the end of today’s show. I offered some real-time reaction with former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Beginning of the show: I look at how another Georgia win over Florida could push Gators coach Billy Napier onto the hot seat according to a recent article from ESPN.