NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Beginning of the show: Georgia got a record-setting blowout win vs. Florida State in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Saturday. However, not everyone was equally impressed by the 60-point margin of victory. Some are willing to excuse the Seminoles for being on the receiving end of the demolition because of their lingering frustration about being the first Power Five undefeated conference champion to be excluded from the College Football Playoff.

However, I’ll explain on today’s show why the win was more valuable for UGA than perhaps many realize because of the large television audience the game drew despite numerous opt-outs from Florida State and more than a few injured players for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the win vs. the Seminoles and to address the series of announcements from UGA players declaring their intentions to enter the NFL draft.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s teams playing in New Year’s Day bowl games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.