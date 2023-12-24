Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2102 (Dec. 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the weird vibe around the Orange Bowl after Florida State announced it was attempting to sue its way out of the Atlantic Coast Conference and a recap of National Signing Day with former Bulldogs All-American Jon Stinchcomb.

Georgia football podcast: Examining weird vibe around Orange Bowl after FSU lawsuit

Due to lingering issues in our studio, today’s show was recorded live from my home with special guest former Georgia All-American Jon Stinchcomb.

Some of the issues we discuss include...

What to expect next week from UGA in the Orange Bowl and what seems like will be a strange vibe around the Bulldogs’ opponent, Florida State, as the Seminoles seem poised to due whatever it takes to remove themselves from the Atlantic Coast Conference -- including an aggressive lawsuit.

The successful conclusion of the Dawgs’ 2024 recruiting class -- which remained No. 1 on Wednesday after Georgia signed all 27 recruits it expected and got a fun surprise when five-star athlete KJ Bolden flipped from Florida State to UGA on Wednesday afternoon

And a preview of what might come next for the Bulldogs in the transfer portal.

NOTE: DawgNation Daily will be off on Monday (Dec. 25) in celebration of Christmas Day. We’ll return with pre-recorded shows on Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 26-27) before broadcasting live from Miami as part of our Orange Bowl coverage starting Thursday.