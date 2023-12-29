Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2105 (Dec. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA continues to say the right things as it fights off the potential for letdown after missing out on the College Football Playoff as it continues its preparations for Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s Orange Bowl prep shows what makes program special

Beginning of the show: Georgia is saying all the right things as it continues to prepare for Saturday’s Orange Bowl showdown with Florida State. The Bulldogs haven’t publicly declared any opt-outs -- a fact that stands in sharp contrast to the Seminoles.

That’s not to say that UGA will be at full strength. It’s simply a reflection that the Dawgs are confronting the reality of the current bowl season landscape with their trademark focus and intensity even when things aren’t exactly as they wish the would be.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and share snippets from recent interviews with UGA coach Kirby Smart, tight ends coach Todd Hartley and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the Georgia players who definitely are playing Saturday, a few that might not and how the game against FSU could propel the Bulldogs into the 2024 season.

End of show: I briefly take a look at a few other SEC and college bowl game headlines, award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.