Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2062 (Oct. 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Florida coach Steve Spurrier said this week about Florida’s chances of upsetting UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier hypes Florida’s chances of ‘big upset’ vs. UGA

Beginning of the show: Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has been a hated villain in the eyes of Georgia fans for many years, and Spurrier is perhaps ready to draw DawgNation’s ire once again after picking Florida to upset UGA during a radio interview this week.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show about Spurrier’s prediction and what to expect when the Bulldogs travel to Jacksonville on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I address one of the Dawgs’ biggest concerns for Saturday -- the uncertain status of the right tackle spot as both Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss are battling to return from ankle injuries.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some true freshmen around the league who could be ready to emerge during the final stretch of the regular season.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.